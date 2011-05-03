Constructed by the Trident shipyard in 2000, Easy has been completley refreshed after an extensive refit project. Her refit included a major overhaul on the engines and generators, new teak decking alongside a brand-new interior from Claudette Bonville.

This 5-cabin superyacht now features new soft goods and furnishings and can travel in both style and comfort at a top speed of 23 knots.

Now for sale and charter through IYC, M/Y Easy’s asking price is listed at $8,700,000.