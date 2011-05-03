Superyacht Easy for Sale and Charter with IYC
After finishing an extensive 7 month refit, the 44.8m motor yacht Easy is now available for both sale and charter through International Yacht Collection.
Constructed by the Trident shipyard in 2000, Easy has been completley refreshed after an extensive refit project. Her refit included a major overhaul on the engines and generators, new teak decking alongside a brand-new interior from Claudette Bonville.
This 5-cabin superyacht now features new soft goods and furnishings and can travel in both style and comfort at a top speed of 23 knots.
Now for sale and charter through IYC, M/Y Easy’s asking price is listed at $8,700,000.