Launched in 2008 by Trinity Yachts, Destination Fox Harb’r Too is an outstanding two tone superyacht with a distinctive style both inside and out. At the time of her construction, she was near complete when discovered by a Canadian entrepreneur. He only made slight changes to the yacht, including a new paint scheme, the removal of a large aquarium, conversion of a stateroom into a study, and most importantly, a different name.

Destination Fox Harb’r Too’s spacious sun deck and exterior areas offer the perfect opportunity to entertain in complete comfort - with a Jacuzzi, sun pads, wet bar and alfresco dining area - whilst her sky bridge comprises acts as the social hub of the yacht, boasting a set of couches, large television, five-stool bar and card table on the upper aft deck.

Her interior spaces create a warm, welcoming environment in which her guests can make the most of the grand dining area which provides those on board with a full audio-visual set up and luxurious under-lit dining table for twelve separated from the main room twin-column cabinet.

Able to host twelve guests on board, Destination Fox Harb’r Too’s interior hosts the ideal accommodation elements for a perfect cruise; consisting of an indulgent master suite with a convertible study, three King staterooms, and a twin cabin. All equipped with bathrooms and entertainment systems.

Destination Fox Harb’r Too is available for sale through Northrop & Johnson at an asking price of $19,950,000.