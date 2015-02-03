Named Infinity, the Y710 superyacht is a magnificent example of supreme quality yacht building, and having seen her first hand at her birthplace of Alblasserdam, this is a stunning addition to the global superyacht fleet as well as the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World.

With an exterior design by Espen Oeino and naval architecture by Oceanco and Azure, this steel and aluminium superstructure combination provides ample space with a 14.20m beam and an overall speed of 18.50 knots. We’ll be delivering more information on this superyacht as it emerges.