M/Y Leo Fun was built in 2008 by the well-respected Turkish shipyard, Proteksan Turquoise, as the second in a series of yachts from the naval architect Paolo Caliari with an interior design from Jean Guy Verges. The design and layout of this ‘trawler’ yacht allows for an impressive amount of interior volume; filled with a long list of unique features which have given this yacht a very successful charter career.

Proteksan Turquoise, along with Paolo Caliari and Jean Guy Verges, designed and built Leo Fun and her sistership Vinydrea for a “new-era in the charter market”, offering huge interior volume, expansive exterior spaces and the ability to hold large luxury receptions or sophisticated evening events on-deck.

Before being sold and re-named Sirius, Leo Fun enjoyed a very profitable charter career with Charter & Charter for her Italian owner, who would reportedly wait for her to dock after every charter to welcome her home.

In the latter stages of 2010, Leo Fun returned to the Proteksan Turquoise yard in Pendik, Istanbul and was given a full evaluation and total refit before being handed over to her new ownership; completing the change in her international flag position.

