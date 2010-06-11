The fibraglass, semi-displacement motor yacht, offers excellent performance, seaworthiness and low maintenance.

Superyacht Lucky Seven is able to accommodate up to eight guests in four luxurious staterooms, comprising a master suite, two double suites and two twins. The superyacht also has two crew cabins and a separate Captain's cabin.

Outside, M/Y Lucky Seven offers a comfortable sunbathing area on the foredeck; al fresco dining aft deck and a large Jacuzzi on the sundeck.

Powered by dual MTU 16V2000 diesel engines, motor yacht Lucky Seven is capable of reaching top speeds of 25 knots with a cruising speed of 22 knots.

M/Y Lucky Seven listed for sale with IYC, with an asking price of US$5,290,000.