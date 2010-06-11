Superyacht Lucky Seven Sold by IYC
Superyacht Lucky Seven has been sold by International Yacht Collection (IYC). The 34m motor yacht was built by US shipyard Westport in 2002 and features contemporary exterior styling from Gregory Marshall paired with a modern and comfortable interior.
The fibraglass, semi-displacement motor yacht, offers excellent performance, seaworthiness and low maintenance.
Superyacht Lucky Seven is able to accommodate up to eight guests in four luxurious staterooms, comprising a master suite, two double suites and two twins. The superyacht also has two crew cabins and a separate Captain's cabin.
Outside, M/Y Lucky Seven offers a comfortable sunbathing area on the foredeck; al fresco dining aft deck and a large Jacuzzi on the sundeck.
Powered by dual MTU 16V2000 diesel engines, motor yacht Lucky Seven is capable of reaching top speeds of 25 knots with a cruising speed of 22 knots.
M/Y Lucky Seven listed for sale with IYC, with an asking price of US$5,290,000.