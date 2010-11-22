Superyacht Madsummer Sold by Moran
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the successful sale of the 78m Superyacht Madsummer.
Built in 2008 by the renowned German shipyard, Lürssen, Madsummer is one of the most remarkable superyachts on the water and has been successfully sold after being on display at a string of yacht shows this year.
Featuring a distinctive exterior design from Espen Oeino, Madsummer is able to accommodate 12 guests in six luxurious cabins and holds a luxurious Alberto Pinto interior design.
There from the beginning, Moran Yacht & Ship negotiated the construction price of Madsummer, compiled the technical specification and oversaw the entire construction of this stunning superyacht.