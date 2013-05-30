Custom built by Icon Yachts of the Netherlands in 2012, Maidelle boasts the same levels of quality displayed by the world renowned yachts Icon and Baton Rouge. Offering spacious indoor and outdoor entertainment areas for on board guests, she also boasts stunning private amenities for the owners.

Maidelle can sleep up to twelve guests in her six highly luxurious staterooms as well as providing accommodation for eighteen crew members.

Maidelle has now been successfully sold with Sean Doyle representing the buyer after being listed at an asking price of 55,000,000 Euros.