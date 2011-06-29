One of the finest yachts in the IYC fleet, Mia Elise was custom built by Trinity Yachts in 2010 and features all of the characteristic Trinity style. Mia Elise has a sleek and sophisticated exterior style, designed in-house at the US-based shipyard, and an exquisite interior design by Patrick Knowles.

Constructed in aluminium, this semi-displacement superyacht can charge through the water at a top speed of 20 knots through dual Caterpillar 3512 B diesel engines and maintain a comfortable cruising speed of 18 knots.

Mia Elise is a spacious and comfortable yacht on the water and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six luxurious cabins with additional space for 9 crew members.

Available for sale with International Yacht Collection, Mia Elise has now undergone a price drop of $4.2 million and is listed at a new asking price of $35,800,000.