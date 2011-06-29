Superyacht Mia Elise Undergoes Price Reduction
International Yacht Collection has announced a significant $4.2 million price reduction to the 50m (164’) Trinity motor yacht Mia Elise.
One of the finest yachts in the IYC fleet, Mia Elise was custom built by Trinity Yachts in 2010 and features all of the characteristic Trinity style. Mia Elise has a sleek and sophisticated exterior style, designed in-house at the US-based shipyard, and an exquisite interior design by Patrick Knowles.
Constructed in aluminium, this semi-displacement superyacht can charge through the water at a top speed of 20 knots through dual Caterpillar 3512 B diesel engines and maintain a comfortable cruising speed of 18 knots.
Mia Elise is a spacious and comfortable yacht on the water and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six luxurious cabins with additional space for 9 crew members.
Available for sale with International Yacht Collection, Mia Elise has now undergone a price drop of $4.2 million and is listed at a new asking price of $35,800,000.