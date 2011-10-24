Designed by Philippe Cabon for a gliding performance on the water with an enviable Frank Darnet interior, Nuberu Nau is a highly desirable custom built aluminium superyacht ready for unlimited world cruising.

This comfortable, highly elegant sea worthy cruiser is built to command the utmost safety and sailing pleasure at all times as well as being fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Nuberu Nau is capable of accommodating up to six guests in three staterooms with ensuite, making a true home at sea.

After a significant reduction of €650,000, Nuberu Nau is now available for sale with Dahm International for an asking price of €2,500,000.