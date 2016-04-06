Project Akoya (a.k.a. YN 17650) is the fifth in Heesen’s award-winning 50 metre class with streamlined exterior styling by Omega Architects, with a striking ‘shark grey’ hull colour adding drama and elegance to the profile.

Four clearly defined deck areas provide space for every occasion: a foredeck for secluded relaxation, a vast 70-sqm sundeck, shaded dining on the upper deck aft terrace, and a multifunctional main deck aft.



Space has been optimised throughout and YN 17650 has the highest possible internal volume under the 500GT threshold. 12 guests are accommodated in 6 staterooms. The master suite is located on the main deck, while the remaining guest cabins are on the lower deck and include a full-beam VIP, two twins (that can transform into doubles) and two doubles, all with ensuite bathrooms.

YN 17650 will undergo intensive sea trials in the North Sea where she is expected to reach a top speed of 23 knots. She will be delivered to her owner in June 2016.