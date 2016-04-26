After 9400 miles in the water from Australia, through to Tahiti and Panama to Florida - at a total of 42 days at sea - Serenity arrived at the 2016 Palm Beach International Boat Show where she was sold after just one week.

Heesen is one of the most respected yacht builders in the world, and Serenity is a perfect example of high-quality Dutch craftsmanship. She had been maintained to immaculate level to the point of sale and, having now taken delivery, her new owner is looking forward to the full superyacht cruising experience.

IYC brokers Frank Grzeszczak and Katya Jaimes acted as central agents, while Kevin Callahan of Moran Yacht & Ship represented the buyer of this incredible superyacht. For more information on Serenity, click here.