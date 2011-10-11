Custom built in 1987 by Abeking & Rasmussen; Silver Shalis is an immaculate superyacht which holds outstanding Northern European build quality whilst offering an enviable interior design from Diana Yacht Designs.

Silver Shalis is capable of accommodating ten guests in four luxuriously decorated cabins, whilst also offering enough space for six skilled crew members.

However, comfort and open spaces are not the only selling points of this distinctively styled motor yacht. Equipped with 3 powerful MTU 16V diesel engines, demanding a total of 10,440hp, and three water jets, Silver Shalis is capable of achieving a total speed of 30 knots; an impressive pace for a 40m yacht.

Her shallow draft allows her to cruise effortlessly through the waters off the Bahamas or the Greek Islands, but given all of these traits, Silver Shalis has still never been available for charter. This like-new superyacht will no doubt be turning heads at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale Boat Show this month.

Available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates, Silver Shalis is now listed at an asking price of $3,950,000 after a major $1,000,000 price reduction.