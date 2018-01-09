Kismet

Available for charter in the Caribbean before heading to the Mediterranean this Summer, Kismet is an artfully designed superyacht by Espen Oeino available for charter with Moran Yacht & Ship. This 95.2-metre Lürssen-built platform for adventure offers those on board unrivalled contemporary style within and endless amenities for up to 16 guests. A true focal superyacht, not only in the Top 100 but the entire charter market.

Indian Empress

A classic Oceanco which benefited from a complete refit in both 2008 and 2015, Indian Empress hit the water in 2000 and set the bar high for the future fleet of the Dutch builder. Available for charter with Burgess, the distinctively winged superstructure is synonymous with an unbridled lifestyle onboard; offering guests the chance to party in complete opulence, or relax in style against any chosen backdrop.

Moonlight II

The 85.3-metre Moonlight II is a celebrated charter yacht given its decorated career on the water, it's timeless style and unparalleled allure to charter guests around the world. With spa facilities such as plunge pools and a sauna, access to all decks via lift and open spaces to fit any situation, this is widely considered one of the largest, and best superyachts to explore the Mediterranean on board this summer.

Nero

Relaunched in 2016 with a totally updated interior by Laura Pomponi, Nero has recently embarked on a new charter era with Burgess. This iconic example of seamless sophistication and bygone style offers ample deck space, palatial interior surroundings and creates a lifestyle par excellence for up to 12 guests looking to cruise either the Caribbean or the Mediterranean.

Lauren L

Built by Alpha Marine and on the charter market with Titan Broker, Lauren L boasts a legion of attractive features for potential charter guests; from a highly-skilled staff of 31 crew to expansive deck and interior areas throughout for a full spectrum of luxury facilities. The 90-metre superyacht offers space for up to 40 guests, with a remarkable ability to host parties of up to 200. An absolute must, given the sheer entertainment factor.

The Maltese Falcon

The Maltese Falcon is widely considered the most iconic luxury sailing yacht on the water. A poster-child for progressive performance, unbridled luxury and total freedom under sail, this ultra-stylish Perini Navi superyacht is also one of the finest, and largest, charter yachts on the market. Available for charter with Burgess, The Maltese Falcon - aside from a powerful first impression - offers up a flawless interior and ample accommodation for 12 across the waters of the Caribbean and the Mediterranean this summer.

Aquila

American pedigree and flawless elegance, Aquila may loom over most motor yachts at 85.60-metres but this sophisticated charter yacht is a beautiful vessel to behold. Built by Derecktor in 2010, this Tim Heywood exterior offers up a stunning Dalton Design interior within - filled with breathtaking details to enhance any charter - and endless amenities surrounding the enjoyment of time spent at sea for up to 14 guests.

Solandge

After selling Solandge at the start of 2017, Moran Yacht & Ship is still proudly in charge of this vibrant and distinctive superyacht’s career entertaining charter guests on the water. Seemingly built for the charter lifestyle, Solandge offers everything from DJ booths to transforming Jacuzzis, and sophisticated al fresco dining to relaxed screenings in a personal cinema room. With versatility in its DNA, there’s a reason why Solange is one of the most celebrated charter yachts on the water.