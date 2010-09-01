At 86m, the Y706 boasts the high-quality exterior and interior design work of Nuvolari & Lenard, which includes a trademark Oceanco swimming pool on her after deck that can be conveniently transformed into a helipad.

Oceanco have heralded Y706 as a perfect balance between discretion and distinction. Her size, quality and style will ensure that she is recognized as a true Oceanco, whether cruising the oceans or at anchor.

The Y706 features spacious accommodation for twelve guests with full amenities and a private owner’s deck with a large separate master stateroom with study and a stunning private owner’s deck with pool.

Capable of reaching speeds of 20 knots, the Y706 is powered by dual 4,680hp MTU engines which, combined with the yachts interior, offer performance and enviable comfort whilst at sea.

The launch of the Y706 is the culmination of research into innovation and attentiveness to the owner’s desires. The contemporary interior will essentially feature walnut, teak and rosewood interspersed with natural materials, fabrics and colours.

Her sea-trial preparations and final out-fit are well on track for a successful delivery before the end of the year.