No.2: Fulk Al Salamah

The 164-metre superyacht Fulk Al Salamah remained a mystery for the years spanning its construction at Mariotti Yachts. Starting as a rumour and slowly turning into an enigmatic project, Fulk Al Salamah broke on to the scene in 2016 after drone images (taken by Fraser Gow) emerged following her launch. A giant superyacht with classic UAE style, official details surrounding this launch are, of course, still scarce.

No. 5: Dilbar

The largest yacht in the world in terms of sheer volume, the vast interior spaces puts the 156m Dilbar on top of the 100 largest regardless of length. Built by Lürssen Yachts, this marvel of modern engineering – designed by Espen Oeino - dominates any surrounding vessel and has gathered a huge following since its launch this year.

No.27: Kleven 370

A recent entrance into the Top 100, the Kleven 370 project has now arrived in Bremerhaven, Germany to complete its final outfitting. The sistership to the 106-metre expedition yacht Ulysses – featuring interiors by H2 Yacht Design - this 116-metre global traveller is gathering more attention than any explorer on the 2016 list due to the rugged design and sheer capability for adventure.

No.21: Jupiter

One of Lürssen Yachts’ recent launches in a list of three large yachts to recently hit the water in November, the 123-metre (403’6”ft) Jupiter is based on one of H2 Yacht Design’s original concepts ‘Mars’. This sweeping and elegant design is a far reach from any standard white hull in the Top 100 and has changed the game in terms of possibility and creativity.

No.34: Black Pearl

This remarkable sailing yacht is not only one of two of Oceanco’s very first forays into the world of life under sail (next to the 85.9m (281'9"ft) Aquijo), but a technical marvel in its own right. The 106m (347”9’) sailing yacht with solar powered Dyna Rig masts was launched earlier this year after the project - originally dubbed ‘Solar’ - gathered speculation and intrigue since its announcement.

No.48: Vertigo

Feadship has contributed two yachts to the Top 100 this year, with a third preparing entry into future rankings after the technical launch of Project 1007 took place earlier this month. The 96.55 metre (316'7"ft) Vertigo was the Dutch custom builder’s largest official launch in 2016, and thanks to incredible styling by Redman Whitely Dixon, an innovative addition to the global superyacht fleet.

No.57: Aquarius

This 92-metre (301’10”ft) superyacht is now on the water and on its way toward scheduled delivery. Featuring a custom exterior and interior by Sinot Yacht Design, her simple, stripped-back profile reflects the modern brilliance of both the studio and the builder.

No.66: Lionheart

Benetti’s first entrance into the Top 100, the 90m (295’3”ft) Lionheart has changed the game entirely for the respected Italian builder and heralds two brand-new 100m+ projects heading toward the water.

No.78: Y715

While little is still known about the Y715 superyacht project, Oceanco has returned to its roots as a master craftsmen in modern motor yachting with this Sam Sorgiovanni-designed project. Only recently entering the water, the radically sweeping and encompassing lines reflect a truly unique vessel stretching over 86-metres (282’1”ft) of incredible engineering.

No.96: Here Comes The Sun

AMELS entered the Top 100 this year with the launch of the brand-new 83-metre (272’3”ft) superyacht Here Comes The Sun. Commissioned by a repeat client, Here Comes The Sun is the perfect alignment of Winch Design interiors and Tim Heywood exteriors; creating an enviable lifestyle and look no matter the size.

The Superyachts.com Top 100 Forecast is based on luxury yachts which entered the water under official launch in 2016. But, if we've missed anything, get in touch via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to let us know.