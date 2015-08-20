Silver Fast

Brand-new to the global superyacht fleet, Silver Fast arrived from the Australian builder Silver Yachts and is currently the next step forward from her predecessor yachts such as Silver Zwei.

A long, sleek 77 metre aluminium yacht designed by Espen Oeino - which is both spacious and speedy - Silver Fast has had a lot of people talking this year and will most likely steal a lot of attention when she arrives in the dock next month.

Atlante

Designed by Italian studio Nuvolari Lenard, Atlante draws inspiration from the rugged nature of military crafts, notable in its square shapes and sharp lines. This ‘innovative jewel’ was a great moment of pride for the Italian yard and something CRN are showing in full force at the upcoming show.

This 55 metre motor yacht will be located at T Central QT1 and will offer an immediately distinctive exterior style which is strong and stylistic with a remarkable grey look to set it aside from the sea of white.

Ester III

Though Ester III may have been delivered by Lürssen in autumn 2014, she is nonetheless preparing for her first showcase at the Monaco Yacht Show this September. This sleek 66 metre superyacht is as pedigree as they come, with classic interiors and an unusual deck layout which provides her with a distinctive ‘masculine’ exterior profile.

With Espen Oeino’s striking exterior turning heads wherever Ester III roams, it’s Reymond Langton Design’s elegant interior - with hand-carved leather artwork running through the main stairwell - that adds to the overall sophistication and style throughout the boat and undoubtedly, across the show.

Suerte

Another yacht launched in recent months, the Tankoa-built Suerte is as spoken about as she is distinctive. Tankoa has always been renowned for designing and building yachts with a cutting-edge look, and Suerte is no exception to the rule.

Having now completed her first sea trials and stepping ever closer to delivery, the Monaco Yacht Show will be the stage for Tankoa to unveil the beauty of Suerte to a sea of industry and owners alike.

Irimari

The latest introduction to the water by Sunrise Yachts, Irimari emerged from the yard in April and is now the flagship yacht of the Turkish yacht builder. The first of the yard’s new 63 metre series, this is the third yacht in the list which was penned by Espen Oeino and a guaranteed talking point at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Created in aluminium and high-tensile steel, this sleek and timeless motor yacht is a transatlantic cruiser which has a new style to fit the grandeur of Sunrise Yachts’ largest yacht to date.

This is just a sneak peek at the 121 incredible yachts set to debut and return to the Monaco Yacht Show. After organisers recently introduced three new 100 metre berths by the old yacht club - alongside shifts in layout to make more space - this is set to be one of the most memorable editions in the show's 25 year history, with a lot more yacht announcements on their way.