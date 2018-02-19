Clean, understated and elegant, the Omega Architects exterior hints at a world of relaxation and space within, and thanks to the Cristiano Gatto interiors, this 50-metre superyacht is a truly impressive example of the 5000 Aluminium Range from the Dutch shipbuilders.

Originally built on specification, White offered up the chance for her new owners to work with the designers to create a unique feeling on board and formulate a space which fits perfectly with their own view of life on the water. This involved intricately detailed solutions, such as bespoke furniture like the custom-designed Loro Piana-upholstered sofas with bookshelves built into the frame; to name just one stand-out design element.

The interior atmosphere of serenity draws from Hermes fabrics, refined detailing and a neutral palette which spectrums from white to brown with hues of beige and hazel offering a sophisticated interpretation of home.

While photographic details of White’s interior remain confidential, we look forward to bringing you more from her career on the water as she heads toward the North Sea for intensive sea trials before her maiden voyage with her owners.