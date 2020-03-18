Currently listed for sale by IYC agent Richard Gray, the Lurssen superyacht is one of the uniquely distinguishable gems of the brokerage market. Built in 2011 by the esteemed German shipyard, Valerie is a statement of elegance from designer Espen Øino, who has rated the superyacht among his greatest masterpieces.

Speaking to Superyachts.com last summer, Espen stated that Valerie is “on her way to becoming a lasting design” and that she is “one of the most beautiful boats we have done with Lurssen.” Now, thanks to the combined efforts of Lurssen, ThirtyC Yacht Design and IYC, this classic superyacht has been given a boost with a new Beach Club concept that will see her further stand the test of time.

British design house ThirtyC has created a serene space that would be added to Valerie’s large stern area to provide a breath-taking water’s edge base. The concept features a unique glass ceiling that creates both day and night atmosphere from light coming through the swimming pool above. For new owners, the concept remains customisable to their interests, with removable seating and the option to install gym facilities and storage for additional toys.

“The addition of the beach club to Valerie creates another key guest area,” said Rob Armstrong, Director of ThirtyC Yacht Design. “The space allows for both guest arrival and dismemberment along with a relaxation space and can be turned into an entertainment area as required, creating a truly multifaceted area for all to enjoy.”

Comprehensive Beach Clubs are more and more a requirement for modern superyachts. Through this development, IYC says that prospective owners have the chance to upgrade Valerie with little investment compared to a new build. “Back in 2007, when Valerie was drawn on paper, a beach club was not a major area of interest for that generation of owners,” explains Richard Gray, IYC Sales Broker and Central Agent for Valerie. “With the inclusion of the beach club, it could be the missing piece that buyers are looking for, that brings Valerie in line with current new build launches and, in most cases, outweighs the brokerage market competition.”

Alberto Perrone Da Zara, Sales Director for Lurssen Refit, explained the motivation behind the trend for large Beach Clubs, returning to the basics of the ocean experience. “Independently from the size of the yacht, people just want to spend more time closer to the one element that makes yachting possible… water! As yachts go up in size, the craving for water grows more and more, and extra space means the possibilities for beach clubs are exponentially bigger.”

In the build up to last year’s boat show season, Valerie released a video that revealed for the first time the exquisite Reymond Langton interiors. More recently, IYC announced a major price reduction of €10,000,000 that made Valerie the lowest priced Lurssen over 70-metres. Considering the all-star team behind her design and delivery, and the exciting potential she has for the future, Valerie is a dream for any superyacht owner.