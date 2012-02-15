Viareggio SuperYachts Engage Asian Market

The new website’s reach will enable VSY’s values and philosophy to communicate with the entire Chinese market, picked to be the next up and coming superyacht market with the Hainan Rendezvous set to take place from the 5th-9th of April.

Chinese viewers, with an ever-growing interest in the yachting world and luxury lifestyle, will now be able to admire VSY’s output in Viareggio for themselves; such as the Espen Oeino designed Candyscape II and the award-winning RoMa.

They can also take a virtual stroll around the yard and see VSY’s latest buildings in various stages of construction: the 72-metre yacht Stella Maris due for delivery in 2012 and the 64-metre Duchess of Tuscany.

Moreover, viewers can keep abreast of VSY events and activities by clicking on to the News section of the website. This is continually updated, with an attentive eye to ecological questions - a top priority for VSY - and other matters of interest.