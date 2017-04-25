World-Class Distinction

For the most desired charter experience of unconfined freedom, connection to the outdoors an immersion into the heart of nature; Elysian, the winner of the International Superyacht Society Awards 2010 boasts a striking design from the outside in. From its sharp exterior by Donald Starkey to its luxe-living space by interior talents at Bannenberg & Rowell, this 2009 built 60m classic makes for the perfect escape with your guests as you charter the romatic shores of the Med or the picturesque oasis of the Caribbean.

Contemporary Luxe at Sea

Available for charter with Denison Yacht Sales, this unparalleled vessel accommodates 12 guests in 6 cabins, including a full-beam master. Bannenberg & Rowell have accomplished a bespoke stylings here with sheer elegance and character. Refined to perfection; its rich golden hues that contrast with bespoke lime bar stools by Glyn Peter Machn, bolds structures and flamboyant light fixtures, all marry to create a contemporary living space like no other. Glass pannels offer an airy play with space, whilst flashes of citrus adorn the interior space made more ideal by the 16 crew members who offer a seamless charter experience unrivalled.

Life on Deck

Large exterior deck space distinguishes Elysian as a charter choice for the outdoors, idyllic for relaxed gatherings with family, or entertaining friends for lazy summer evenings dining al-fresco, with dining space aft on both the bridge and main decks. Begin your day soaking up the sun on its open plan sun deck, where a large jacuzzi is complimented by sunpads, sun loungers and cocktail bar for mixology on tap, or reside to its state-of-the-art gym equipment as you overlook melting sunsets.

Endless Entertainment

From the Master Suite that showcases a 152.4cm/60" flat screen TV, with surround sound & Kaleidescape to its futuristic Sky Lounge fitted with gradually changing coloured lighting in deep greens and electric blues create a unique ambience on board, featuring the best of high-tech modernism for a leisurely escape. A perfect atmosphere for entertainment, its Sky Lounge dining area adorned with funky spotlights and a minimalist colour palette offers an entitiy in itself on board Elysian.

Afternoons of Adrenalin

Elysian showcases a mighty selection of 4 tenders, and a great array of water toys ideal for families. Her large swim platform, one of the most expansive for a 60m vessel, not only comes packaged with paddleboards, SeaDoo Waverunners, kayaks and Seabobs, but includes a 16-ft Hobie-Cat on the mast, perfect for a thrilling escape into adrenalin filled afternoos, as you skim the crystal waters of your chosen destination.

Power and Performance

Elysian yacht has a steel hull with a aluminium superstructure with a beam of 10.70m (35'1"ft) and a 3.50m (11'5"ft) draft, with a cruising speed of 14.00 knots and a range of 4000.00 nm, this 2009 built German spectacle by Abeking & Rasmussen offers all the power and performance desired to match a host of amenities throughout, making your journey across European coastlines or Caribbean islands, an adventure of a lifetime.