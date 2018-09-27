Perle Bleue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hakvoort Shipyard.

Perle Bleue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hakvoort Shipyard.

Design

Perle Bleue measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes.

Perle Bleue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Perle Bleue also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Perle Bleue has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Perle Bleue has a fuel capacity of 46,600 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Perle Bleue accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Perle Bleue is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BN 239.

Perle Bleue is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.