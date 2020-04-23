Principessa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Principessa measures 28.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Principessa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Principessa also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Principessa has a fuel capacity of 11,800 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Principessa accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Principessa flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.