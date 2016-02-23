Named after the revered Fijian surf mecca, Cloudbreak is now preparing for harbour and sea trials before her final delivery in May.

SuperYachtsMonaco secured the initial purchase of the vessel and oversaw the four year development which has led to one of the most unique explorer yachts on the water today.

Espen Oeino’s bold exterior design is matched only by the textured and contemporary interiors created by Parisian Interior Architecture’s Studio, Christian Liaigre, with furnishings carefully selected by PH.D architectural bureau.

With a Gross Tonnage of more than 2200 tonnes it is clear that the internal volume specification of this project will make Cloudbreak one of the most substantial global explorers of its kind.