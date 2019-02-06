Around the World on Lili

Lili began her circumnavigation in mid-December of last year in the Maldives, and will be cruising the Indian Ocean and the Seychelles until April. She then plans on heading to Thailand, before making her way to the Mediterranean for the summer of 2019. Finally, a year after her embarkation, she will cruise to the Caribbean - the best place to be during the bleak winter months.

Having ticked off many of the time-honoured cruising idylls in 2019, 2020 will be a year of adventure, with Lili setting out for some of the world’s less-chartered recesses. “Costa Rica or Ecuador already pinned on the map,” Julia tells us, “She will then cruise north during spring 2020 and explore Alaska through the summer, before heading south and visit the Pacific in August 2020.”

With trips planned in French Polynesia and Fiji, the preliminary plan for winter 2020/2021 is to scale the Oceanic continent until hitting New Zealand waters. Little explanation is needed as to why a Lili charter is ideal for those seeking new sensations at sea - not content with exploring just one far flung region, she is heading to all of them.

So why the need for cruises like Lili? According to Julia, the charterers of today have more exotic ambitions than their predecessors. “More and more clients are looking for unconventional and unusual places for their holidays. We’re seeing an influx in enquiries for wild and remote destinations,” she says.

Lili was the perfect boat for the job. She is, first and foremost, eminently capable of completing the task at hand. Julia elaborates on the aptitude of the Amels 180 model for the ambitious tour: “She was customized following the wishes of our client, and the result exceeds expectation.”

“Her layout is very unusual for an Amels 180,” Julia continues, “Lili has 6 cabins with two masters - one on main deck forward with private folding-down balcony, one on the upper deck aft with a private aft deck terrace, and four guests rooms.” An abundance of outdoor space means room for a 4m counter-jet swimming pool, whilst cosy indoor spaces entails a gym and cinema.

Lili also boasts a friendly crew, including a host of multi-skills specialists including a talented chef and an expert spa professional. Full diving equipment and seasoned dive instructor are also at the disposal of guests, who are able to explore the diverse depths of the unique waters that Lili will be cruising.

“With all these elements combined, Lili represented the perfect opportunity to push the boundaries and satisfy the enquiries of the most demanding charter guests,” Julia concludes. The 55m is bound for a stunning couple of years and we can’t wait for updates on her progress, as well as the progress of an industry teeming with a new demographic of charterers pushing the boundaries of traditional cruising.

Lili is available for charter.