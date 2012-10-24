Custom built by Italian shipyard Maiora in 1991, and refitted in 2009, Mr. Ed boasts a sophisticated exterior design and engineering by Roberto Del Re.

Featuring a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 6.4m (20'11"ft) and a 1.7m (5'6"ft) draft, the vessel is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which delivers a smoother cruising experience.

In terms of speed across the water, Mr Ed has a cruising speed of 18 knots, a maximum speed of 22 knots and a range of 750 nautical miles from her 7000-litre fuel tanks.

The motoryacht offers accommodation for up to 8 guests and 3 crew.

Mr. Ed is available for sale through IYC and is currently open for viewing at Bradford Marine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.