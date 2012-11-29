Motor yacht Cameleon B is a wonderfully seaworthy charter yacht with spacious interior and vast decks for guests, luxury and leisure. Built in 2002, she is a deep-sea blue water yacht of clever design offering top ocean views from many of her rooms. The 42m sleeps 12 guests in six cabins and boasts a professional crew of seven.

Cameleon B was listed for sale by Stuart Larson of Fraser and Bill Titus of the Northrop & Johnson Newport office represented the buyer. The asking price was €6,900,000.