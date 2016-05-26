Launched from the Abeking & Rasmussen facilities this year, this is one of the latest additions to the global charter fleet and a superyacht which stands out on a number of levels. Cloudbreak has exploration in her DNA, and fits beautifully into the most exotic and exciting destinations in the world.

Her Espen Oeino design is modern, rugged and compliments her nature, while her Christine Liaigre interiors offer understated relaxation in clean and modern surroundings. This is a yacht named after a Fijian surf mecca, hinting at the adventure behind the build.

This superyacht is loaded with every imaginable tender and toy to ensure guests experience exotic locations to the full. Cloudbreak is undoubtedly one of the best equipped and most luxurious expedition yacht ever launched.

On her maiden round-the-world voyage guests can charter her in one of the many thrilling and exotic locations that she will visit. Heli-ski on virgin slopes, surf undiscovered breaks, dive some of the world's best dive locations or simply relax and let the professional, multi-skilled crew take care of you in absolute luxury in any of these remote, exotic locations.

Cloudbreak will be available through SuperYachtsMonaco from September 1st across British Columbia, before heading to the shipyard in October to prepare for her November in the Caribbean and Central America.