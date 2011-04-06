After launching Turquoise, Yogi and Talisman C in such close proximity, Proteksan Turquoise has now proudly launched Vicky; the most recent yacht to be fitted out at the leading Turkish shipyard facilities in Pendik.

Measuring 72.64m, Vicky is constructed from a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12m. Vicky is equipped with two powerful diesel engines which can power her hull through the water at a top speed of 17 knots and can reach a maximum range of 4,000nm at 15 knots.

Proteksan Turquoise Director, Mehmet Karabeyoglu, is understandably proud of this outstanding yacht building achievement. “This is a first for us to have three new-builds on the dock at once and a perfect demonstration of our ability to deliver our brand promise because these three yachts are all on-time.”