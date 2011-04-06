Read online now
Superyacht Vicky Launched by Proteksan Turquoise

By B. Roberts

Proteksan Turquoise has successfully launched their third superyacht in two months, introducing the 72.64m superyacht ‘Vicky’.

After launching Turquoise, Yogi and Talisman C in such close proximity, Proteksan Turquoise has now proudly launched Vicky; the most recent yacht to be fitted out at the leading Turkish shipyard facilities in Pendik.

Measuring 72.64m, Vicky is constructed from a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12m. Vicky is equipped with two powerful diesel engines which can power her hull through the water at a top speed of 17 knots and can reach a maximum range of 4,000nm at 15 knots.

Proteksan Turquoise Director, Mehmet Karabeyoglu, is understandably proud of this outstanding yacht building achievement. “This is a first for us to have three new-builds on the dock at once and a perfect demonstration of our ability to deliver our brand promise because these three yachts are all on-time.”

