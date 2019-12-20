TIS

There is no better place to start than the winner of the MYS Gala Award for Best Interior. The 111m Lurssen, designed by British studio Winch Design, has a wonderfully unique interior that sends guests on a period-based journey through worldwide luxury. Each guest suite on board TIS features styling from a different location close to the Owner’s heart, the Owner collaborating closely with the designers throughout the process. Influences stretch across the globe, from Tuscany to South East Asia, with the only the very finest materials relating to each region’s history selected.

The social areas on board TIS are ample, making for an unbelievable guest experience. Winch has fitted the yacht’s saloons with panoramic windows to afford unforgettable views across the ocean, helping also to flood the areas with natural light and complement the décor’s light feel. There are both indoor and outdoor cinemas found on this magnificent superyacht, while a 19-person al fresco dining table is the perfect spot for evening entertainment.

Valerie

2019 also saw the first ever glimpse inside 85.10m Valerie, currently listed for sale with IYC. Originally delivered by Lurssen in 2011, Valerie completed a refit earlier this year which has kept the superyacht up to her impeccable standards. While Espen Øino took care of the exterior profile, and Reymond Langton is the designer responsible for Valerie’s intricate interiors. Commenting on the design, IYC Sales Agent Richard Gray said that “spending time onboard, you begin to realize the time, effort and detail that has gone into building such a timeless masterpiece.” A video released by IYC revealed an Art Deco-inspired design, teasing some of the stunning materials and textures of the yacht.

14 guests are accommodated in 7 cabins across Valerie’s 6-deck structure. An enormous 20-foot swimming pool graces the yacht’s expansive sundeck, while there are plenty of toys and tenders stored on board waiting for the guests.

Solo

A statement of sophistication. Earlier in the year, the Superyachts.com team were invited onboard Tankoa’s 72m Solo. Touring the yacht with the backdrop of Barcelona’s stunning skyline, the team were left in awe at the craftsmanship onboard.

The sophistication of Solo’s design stems from a distinctly Italian influence. With the exterior lines penned by Francesco Paszkowski, Margherita Casprini was selected to draw the interior spaces. Casprini’s styling has been meticulously curated, giving careful consideration to each piece of material allowed on board. Commeting on the interior design, Captain Renzo Chelazzi said “you can find marble, oak in different colours, black oak for the floor, grey oak for the walls. Calacatta marble, ebony, macassar, cappuccino stone from Rajasthan which mixed together makes the interior be so amazing.”

Solo’s opulent details are enhanced by some quite stunning structures in integrated into the design, including a private elevator leading to the main deck from the Master Cabin.