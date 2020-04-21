Latest Designs

Exclusive: Sorgiovanni Designs & Echo Yachts Unveil 105m Trimaran
Videoworks’ Hybrid Innovation on the Extra 130 Alloy
Custom Line Unveils ‘New Dimension’ Superyacht Navetta 30
Spotlight on Marco Ferrari's 77m Atlantico Concept
Steve Gresham on the Innovation Behind OceanXPlorer
Winch Design on a Prosperous 2020 Agenda
As the long month of January is coming to an end, with it marking the completion of the first month of 2020, we at Superyachts.com are due a catch-up on the latest at renowned British design studio Winch – now celebrating their 35th year of craftsmanship.
Perini Navi's 25m Eco-tender Scoops Award for Innovation
When you think of Italian shipyard Perini Navi, the most iconic sailing yachts ever to be launched instantly come to mind; from Maltese Falcon’s world-famous rig to the sleek sophistication of the 60m Seahawk. What you may not instantly associate Perini Navi with, however, are motor yachts – until now. Since rebranding, Perini Navi’s first motor yacht to launch and first-ever planing model, the 25m Eco-tender, is truly reshaping conceptions about the Italian yard, and has proven its own award-winning success in doing so.
Bannenberg & Rowell Unveil 65m Project Telex
As the demands of the modern yacht owner become ever more adventurous, so too must the industry’s designers strive to stay ahead of the curve in terms of surpassing expectations and predicting trends. With the evolving demographics of owners and the ever-popular surge in explorer yachting, the industry remains ripe for a project which encapsulates sleek, timeless style and ambitious capabilities in one exceptionally streamlined vessel. Bannenberg & Rowell’s latest project, the 65m Telex, embodies just this; and is testament of the London-based design studio’s superior standing in an extremely competitive market.
H. Krueger & Associates: Half a Century of Outstanding Design
In 2019 we dedicated considerable energy to the discussion of superyacht design; an immensely dynamic field in which designers and architects must constantly strive to predict, realise and surpass their clients’ desires before they have even been conceived. As we reflect on this discussion in the new year, we spoke with Andrew Krueger, President of H. Krueger & Associates - an established US-based interior design firm boasting an enviously wide portfolio, who have now momentously finalised their 50th year of successfully realising their clients’ every vision.
The Best Superyacht Concepts of 2019
At the forefront of innovation and creativity worldwide, the superyacht industry continues to deliver ground-breaking designs of the next generation. Design studios and shipyards across the industry share a drive to take on ever more challenging projects, leading to exciting concepts that stir the imagination. We handpick some of the most forward-thinking and inspiring designs that have come to light over 2019.
Feadship Launches 75m Arrow
Dutch shipbuilding giants Feadship have until now remained very quiet about the construction of their latest fully custom project, dubbed Project 703. This week however, we were granted a construction update on the 75 metre superyacht, as the hull hit the water for the first time to mark her first official sighting out of her Aalsmeer construction hall. The attached video credits go to Tom Van Oossanen.