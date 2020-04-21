Latest Designs

24 Jan 2020

When you think of Italian shipyard Perini Navi, the most iconic sailing yachts ever to be launched instantly come to mind; from Maltese Falcon’s world-famous rig to the sleek sophistication of the 60m Seahawk. What you may not instantly associate Perini Navi with, however, are motor yachts – until now. Since rebranding, Perini Navi’s first motor yacht to launch and first-ever planing model, the 25m Eco-tender, is truly reshaping conceptions about the Italian yard, and has proven its own award-winning success in doing so.