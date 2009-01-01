Superyacht Directory

Gulf Craft: Majesty 120 Begins Sea Trials Gulf Craft: Majesty 120
Begins Sea Trials

Gulf Craft’s recently
launched 37m Majesty 120 has
begun her sea trials,..

Top 100: Golden Yachts Launches 95m O’Pari Top 100: Golden Yachts
Launches 95m O’Pari

In the midst of what is
undeniably one of the most
uncertain eras ...

GALENE: 25th Amels 180 Superyacht Launched GALENE: 25th Amels 180
Superyacht Launched

Dutch shipyard Amels has
announced the launch of the
25th Amels 180 ...

Latest Design
Exclusive: Sorgiovanni Designs & Echo Yachts Unveil 105m Trimaran Exclusive: Sorgiovanni
Designs & Echo Yachts..

The all-Australian
collaboration behind multi
award-winning 84m ...

Heesen Unveils 50m Project Altea Heesen Unveils 50m Project
Altea

Dutch shipyard Heesen has
unveiled the latest vessel
in its 5000 aluminium FDHF..

Videoworks’ Hybrid Innovation on the Extra 130 Alloy Videoworks’ Hybrid
Innovation on the Extra..

Videoworks has revealed
details of its first-class
audio and video systems...

Industry News
Derecktor Shipyards: Innovate to Operate Derecktor Shipyards:
Innovate to Operate

Paul Derecktor, President
and Chairman of Derecktor
Shipyards has issued ...

Italian Shipyards Resume Normal Activity Italian Shipyards Resume
Normal Activity

This week heralds the
beginning of May, and with
it the commencement of...

Interior Design
A Look Inside Riva's 50m Race with Videoworks A Look Inside Riva's 50m
Race with Videoworks

Last year we reported on the
launch of Riva’s 50m Race –
the first in the...

Nordhavn x Vripack Interior Collaboration Revealed Nordhavn x Vripack
Interior Collaboration..

Back in 2018,
California-based motoryacht
builder Nordhavn formed a..

The Most Exciting Superyacht Interiors of 2019 The Most Exciting
Superyacht Interiors of..

Every year Superyachts.com
brings you interior insights
from...

Refit News
M/Y Ramble on Rose Captain on Superyacht Isolation M/Y Ramble on Rose Captain
on Superyacht Isolation

Craig Martin, Captain of 60m
CRN superyacht Ramble on
Rose, explains ...

63m SuRi Completes Revolutionary In-Water Refinish 63m SuRi Completes
Revolutionary In-Water..

Legendary 63.40m expedition
yacht SuRi has completed an
innovative...

Newly Rebuilt Lady E Returns to Charter Market Newly Rebuilt Lady E
Returns to Charter Market

Classic Amels superyacht
Lady E is close to
completing a huge rebuild...

